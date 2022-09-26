The Kenyan president, William Ruto, has told the BBC he’s open to buying fuel from Russia.

Several countries have refused to engage with Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine but Mr Ruto said he’s considering all available options.

“I am now going to move on to the agenda of making sure that we have government-to-government relationships that will progressively now begin the journey to bring the prices of fuel down,” President Ruto said.

He added: “All options are available to us as a country.”

Kenya is facing a deepening economic crisis, sending the price of food and fuel soaring.

Despite rising fuel prices Mr Ruto defended his decision last week to scrap some fuel subsidies.

He said they were unsustainable and prone to abuse.

Source: BBC