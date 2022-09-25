Business executives, especially human resource managers, have been called upon to foster the improvement of mental health among their employees if organisations are to achieve their vision, goals, and aspirations.

This was during a human capital and talent management best practices survey report review with the heads of human resource in various organisations in Uganda.

It was organized by Prudential Uganda.

The engagement aimed at sharing new as well as innovative and best employment practices, among employers on critical issues for employees in the workplace.

This meeting was one of the many initiatives in an effort by Prudential Uganda to champion the conversation in the market and offer a platform where organisations can learn from each other and offer knowledge for the betterment of the industry.

Speaking at the function, Julius Kakeeto, the managing director at Post Bank, said employees are the most valuable assets for any company.

He urged HRs to embrace technology, saying that flexibility has become the norm in this era.

“One of the factors that are driving change is the evolution of technology. Technology has always been there but keeps on changing. We are moving into an era of artificial intelligence and big data which human resource managers are supposed to leverage to get rid of the manual processes that used to happen,” he said.

He explained that this will help in supporting business growth as opposed to spending more time putting processes together.

He advised HRs to actively promote cross-functional projects, internal mobility and encourage employees to push the boundaries of their abilities notwithstanding, championing inclusion in the workplace.

The chief executive officer at Prudential Uganda, Tetteh Ayitevie said evidence shows that organisations that prioritise the well-being of their employees realize higher productivity and business growth.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic ushered in new ways of working and a mindset shift that has pushed most employers to explore ways of making the workplace a wellness place.

“Many organisations have now come to the realisation that a workplace is not just a place that people come to and leave, but that it forms a larger part of their well-being. We are constantly challenging ourselves to reimagine a future of work where functional silos will give way to agile ways of working,” said Ayitevie.

He said due to the looming need to rethink employment practices, they consulted with stakeholders and made a decision to champion a conversation on best employment practices in Uganda.