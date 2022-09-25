Locals told the BBC that demonstrators had seized control overnight and that security forces and government officials had fled, before regaining control on Saturday. Videos posted from the town showed large crowds of people marching through city streets with no police presence, while loud explosions could be heard.

State media denied the reports, but said protesters had stormed three outposts of the Basji Organisation, a paramilitary associated with the government’s Revolutionary Guards.

The US says it will ease internet curbs on Iran to counter Tehran’s clampdown on the protests, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledging to “help make sure the Iranian people are not kept isolated and in the dark”.