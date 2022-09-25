The Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko has advised the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to refrain from commenting on each and everything, noting that certain matters should be left to only experts and intellectuals.

A couple of days ago, Kyagulanyi noted that the [amendments to] Computer Misuse Act that were spearheaded by Nsereko is a government tool to curtail free speech.

Nsereko’s proposed amendments make it criminal to publish photos of anyone on social media without their express permission. Parliament passed the amendments recently.

Kyagulanyi said Nsereko who tabled the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill, will be the first victim of the Computer Misuse Act that he is trying to promote, describing the legislator as an “intelligent idiot.”

Nsereko argues that the law strengthens the existing law but above all provides for children’s online privacy.

Appearing on NBS TV recently, Nsereko lashed out at Bobi Wine, saying that he does not have the intellectual ability to discuss issue regarding law, advising him to join Kato Lubwama with whom they share a diploma in Music Dance and Drama (MDD).

“I have heard Bobi Wine’s argument but this is an issue concerning law.I n boxing, everyone is given his weight. I think we should give him Kato Lubwama to discuss that matter. On this issue the right person he can debate with is Kato Lubwama. I am not going to reply to him but the right person he can debate with is Kato Lubwama,” he said.

“I was with both of them in Parliament (Kato Lubwama and Kyagulanyi). They should be given a debate [platform] and discuss the matter and I hope they will have a meaningful debate. This is a law that was adopted by Parliament and passed by Parliament. The law went through the process.I s he challenging the process of the law? Is he challenging the law? Was it his first time to hear of the law?” he queried.