The ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries is set to conduct a mass castration exercise of stray dogs and cats as one of the interventions into fighting against rabies in the country.

This intervention was announced Saturday as one of the activities to commemorate the World Rabies Day slated for September 28, 2022.

Addressing the press in Kampala, the state minister for Agriculture, Bright Rwamirama said that Uganda will o commemorate the day in Tororo district, which is a hotspot of the disease in the country.

He said that the event will be preceded by a number of activities which will offer an opportunity to highlight advocacy for rabies control and stakeholder mobilisation.

Among the activities that started Saturday, September 24, include spaying and castration of stray dogs and cats which Rwamirama said is a good method of managing their population.

He revealed that dog bites are the primary spreaders of rabies which reportedly claim at least 37 lives of Ugandans annually.

The other activities that the ministry will conduct throughout include; mass vaccination of both dogs and cats, vaccination of humans at risk such as veterinary staff, clinical year students and health professionals.

“The Ministry of Agriculture will provide rabies vaccines to all districts on request to conduct vaccinations in commemoration of the day,” Rwamirama said.