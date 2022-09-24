Police officers attached to National Building Review Board (NBRB) have arrested three people at a construction site in Kisenyi II parish, Kampala, where a building collapsed and killed one person on September 2.

The three suspects are: Benard Okuyo, the project’s structural engineer; Yusuf Kakeeto the director Ghaspa Construction Company Limited and Ismail Luke the project coordinator.

The three will be charged with negligence and non-compliance to lawful orders as stipulated under the building regulations.

The communications manager at NBRB Herbert Zziwa explained that during police investigation it was discovered that the engineers on site did not heed to orders issued to them by the KCCA engineering department as required by the law.

It was also noted that the contractors did not follow a proper site excavation and safety management plan as stipulated in the KCCA Building Control Act, of 2013.

“Preliminary investigations have established that on 15t March 2022, under section 40 of the Building Control Act, 2013, the KCCA building committee issued an order stopping the building operations and further guided the developer to undertake remedial measures but nothing was done,” Zziwa said.

The three are being held at Old Kampala Police Station.