Police has suspended its recruitment exercise of probationer police constables that was set to rollout on Monday, September 26.

The suspension has been announced across the country without detailed explanation from the law enforcement body but candidates have been advised to hold on until new dates will be communicated.

“The Uganda police force has postponed the recruitment of police constables (general duties and drivers) that was to be conducted countrywide.The Kigezi region recruitment exercise scheduled for September 26th and 27th at Kabale secondary school will not take place as earlier communicated,” reads part of the statement released by Kigezi regional police spokesman Elly Maate.

“All shortlisted candidates are urged to be patient till new dates are proposed for the same exercise. We highly appreciate your support and adjustment to the changes.

Relatedly, the West Nile regional police also informed the area suitable candidates that the exercise has been halted countrywide but will take place in near future.

“We urge all the shortlisted applicants for Probationer Police constables general duties and PPC drivers who were ready for interviews to remain patient and wait for the new date for interviews which shall be communicated later,” said Josephine Angucia

In July, the police advertised for a thousand (1000) vacancies for probationer police constables and drivers but the turnout of applicants has been low.

The application window has since remained open until to date. All successful candidates undergo police training at the police training school in Kabalye Masindi district.