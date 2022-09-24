The first son and Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has revealed that he is set for another visit to Rwanda.

In a Friday tweet, Muhoozi who also doubles as Ugandan Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, said that this time he will be visiting the country’s President, Paul Kagame for cattle keeping tips.

Muhoozi who did not reveal the dates of the planned visit, added that he will meet with more friends while in Rwanda.

”Happy to announce that I will be visiting my uncle, H.E. Paul Kagame, soon to get more tips on cattle keeping. Look forward to meeting with more friends in Kigali. God bless Uganda and Rwanda!” Muhoozi said in a tweet.

This will be Muhoozi’s second trip to Kigali since the fully reopening of land borders between Uganda and Rwanda in May.

It should be remembered that the borders which had been closed for nearly three years, were eventually opened this year following successful talks between Muhoozi and Kagame.

On the other hand, the two are known to have been good friends for a long time now.

In April, during a private dinner to celebrate Muhoozi’s 48th birthday, President Museveni revealed that Muhoozi and Kagame had been close friends since bush war times.

“In 1979, after the overthrow of Idi Amin, Muhoozi was about five years at the time, President Kagame and my other colleagues in the force used to spend time with Muhoozi. He would be around them,” Museveni revealed.