Ndejje Senior Secondary School on Thursday emerged the winners of the national essay writing competition organized by United Bank for Africa (UBA) Uganda.

Ndejje’s Hannah Amupaire was the overall winner and walked away with $1000 and a laptop whereas Jonathan Kimara from Bishop Cyprian Kihangire and Richard Odeke from Jinja College were the first and second runners up respectively of the national essay competition that attracted over 500 students.

Speaking during the finale on Thursday, Santa Ateng, the senior education officer in charge of government secondary school department in the Education Ministry said such competitions help in developing the human resource capital of the country.

“A country may be endowed so much with natural resources but will remain idle and not exploited because the human capital to exploit them has not been developed or tapped .One way of tapping them is through education and bringing in a sense of competitiveness among the children. It in a way stimulates several skills among them,”Ateng said.

She hailed UBA for the national essay writing competition that she said creates competitiveness among students and in turn helps to develop their talents.

UBA Uganda Managing Director, Chioma Mang said the competition has helped the students to improve their communication skills.

“We want to give hope to youths in Uganda. We have given opportunity to students to be able to improve their writing skills and above all , the communication skills. It helps to mould them structurally, analytically and creatively to become the best in whatever field they join,” Chioma said.

She noted that whereas such essay writing competitions have been held in other parts of Africa where UBA has bases, this was the first edition in Uganda.

“We believe the future of every country lies in its youth and Africa as a continent has a big number of youths but not reaping the benefit. That’s why at UBA we pay significant attention to youths to ensure they are skilled.”