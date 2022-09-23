Educationists have hailed the former two-time Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Senteza Kajubi for his role in setting a strong foundation for the country’s education sector.

This was during the third memorial lecture organized at Makerere University in memory of the late educationist as part of the activities to mark 100 years of the institution’s existence.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his keynote address, Dr. Michael Pippenger from the University of Notre Dame asked Makerere and other higher institutions of learning across the country to strengthen international partnerships to aid research and development of higher institutions of learning.

The Fulbright Memorial Lecture was organised under the theme: “Internationalization of Higher Education in the Next Century.”

Dr. Pippenger noted that in his career Kajubi warmly worked with International universities to achieve academic goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US ambassador to Uganda Natalie Brown applauded the relationship between Uganda and the US government through which a number of students have been able to attain higher education.

Professor Kajubi was the first African to benefit from the Fulbright Education Program of the United States in 1952, which has benefited over 400 African students to date.

In the panel discussion, educationists noted that Makerere has built and thrived on a number of partnerships, which has helped it build a stronger human resource.

Professor Senteza Kajubi was Vice chancellor Makerere University between 1977 and 1979 and again from 1990 to 1993.

He left a legacy in the education sector and among his major contribution is the 1992 Education White Paper which fundamentally changed the structure of the education system in Uganda.