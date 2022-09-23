Former Police Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye on Friday shunned a special send-off ceremony organized for retired senior officers by the leadership of the Uganda Police Force.

At the function held at the Police headquarters at Naguru and officiated by the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola, AIGP Kasingye was nowhere to be seen and no reason was given for decision to shun the event.

When AIGP Kasingye’s name was read to ensure he receives his certificate and plaque in honour of his service to the force, he was nowhere to be seen.

The plaque was picked by Fadhil Kaali, the commander of the Field Force Police on Kasingye’s behalf.

Background

The former Chief Political Commissar is among the police directors whose contracts were not renewed by President Museveni after their expiry.

Others are AIGP Andrew Sorowen and Edward Ochom.

However, the others attended the send-off ceremony.

Earlier, Kasingye had tweeted that he was happy for the official retirement from the force.

“(It is )Big day today for us at the Police headquarters. I wish all retired police officers a happy and prosperous retirement. Thank you for your patriotism, hard work and giving the best part of our lives to serve Ugandans. Thank you Uganda Police for a big send off. May God bless us all,” Kasingye tweeted on Friday morning.

Last year, during a similar function, only one out of the five former directors turned up despite all receiving invitations.

Function

Speaking on behalf of other retirees, AIGP Edward Ochom applauded the force for nurturing them into responsible citizens.

“Majority of us have been in police between 34 and 40 years where we have spent the biggest part of our valuable time. We were recruited, trained nurtured and given effective skills to enable us handle our duties. We are proud that the journey we started has been successfully completed. When running, the aim is reaching finishing line and we have achieved it,” Ochom said.

He however expressed concern over lack of cohesion and cooperation between serving and retired police officers, unlike the situation in the UPDF.

“Cooperation between serving and retired officers leaves a lot of be desired, unlike in UPDF. In UPDF, even if you retire, you are still recognized as part of the team and whenever there is a function you are still recognized. This is lacking here. Many times retires don’t want to be associated with police.”

Ochom said this state of affairs ought to be changed.

Speaking to the retirees, the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola said they will always remain part of the institution that they served diligently.

“You started service when many, young and energetic. Some of your colleagues fell by way side. After many years of police duties, you are now relieved from compulsory strains with honour and dignity. Men still in uniform should look at you with gratitude for the job well done,”Ochola said.

“You leave this institution retiring but not tiring to do public good. See yourself as emissaries of Uganda Police Force. Going by the manner you have conducted yourselves, you remain our mirrors and ambassadors. The tough policing challenges you experienced were preparing you for the new chapter in life.”