Guy Kimbowa Lutaaya has been appointed Chief Risk Officer (CRO) at Absa Bank Uganda Limited

effective 1 October 2022.

Lutaaya is a seasoned finance professional and banker, with over 20 years of experience in finance and

over 13 years of experience in banking. In his new role, he will be responsible for leadership and

oversight over the Bank-wide Enterprise Risk Management Framework.

Before this appointment, he has been the Credit Director at Absa Bank Uganda, a role he has held

for five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also served as Head of Retail and Business Banking Credit at Absa Bank Kenya and held various roles at Absa Bank Uganda, including Head of Impairments, Analytics and Models and Head of Credit Policy and Portfolio Management.

Prior to joining Absa Uganda (formerly Barclays) in 2010, Lutaaya worked for Dell Incorporated at their

corporate headquarters in Round Rock, Texas as the Financial Controller for the Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) with strategic ownership of all Financial Planning and Analysis aspects of the U.S. Public Sector Enterprise Business.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) with a Finance specialization from the

Howard University School of Business in Washington, DC (USA).

ADVERTISEMENT

His Undergraduate degree is a Bachelor in Quantitative Economics (QE) from Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda.

Guy Lutaaya is also a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) with the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) in New Jersey (USA).