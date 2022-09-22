A New Uganda North American Group has become a major flush point in the battle for supremacy of the North American Convention market.

Uganda American Entertainment (UAE) made its derby on the US Labor Day Weekend in Los Angeles, the same weekend featuring arch-nemeses UNAA And UNAA Causes.

Initially, Uganda North American Entertainment was sold as a project started by followers of UNAA Causes but the heavy involvement of Mohammed Kaggwa (Champion Marvin) a current member of UNAA’s electoral Commission is already stirring up trouble, Mr. Kaggwa joined NRM stalwart, Issa Kawooya with several other Los Angeles based Ugandans to start UAE.

The heavily shunned Uganda American Entertainment gathering in Los Angeles attracted the attendance of State House-based Uganda Diaspora Ambassador, Mr Abby Walusimbi before he later joined the UNAA festivities in San Francisco.

Insiders in North America have been quietly arguing that Uganda American Entertainment is an Uganda Government project started to weaken UNAA Causes, a competitor of the Uganda Government funded UNAA.

UAE’s ties to NRM stalwarts is unquestionable, on a Kampala media blitz earlier in the year, UAE’s Kawooya had announced that Kayunga’s NRM strong woman, Hon. Ida Nantaba will preside over UAE festivities in Los Angeles, Los Angeles is a Diaspora People Power stronghold.

Nantaba was a no-show at UAE’s festivities but NRM’s Abby Walusimbi filled in for her, the presence of Abby Walusimbi has put UAE in the spotlight.

In late 2019 State House quietly launched a new program, Diaspora Events before Covid disrupted the World order, while little is known about State House’s Diaspora Events, the ridiculous increase in the number of gatherings for Ugandans in the Diaspora especially in North America can’t pass without scrutiny.

Abby Walusimbi is assigned to the State House and he has featured prominently in several American Celebrity visits to Uganda.

Is Uganda American Entertainment an Abby Walusimbi project?

Before this question is settled, UNAA Causes tactfully postponed its Labor Day Weekend festivities which generated lots of excitement at UNAA San Francisco.

UNAA President Ms Henrieta Wamala was ecstatic and she welcomed back some members she had poached from UNAA Causes, which is now a UNAA tradition.

UNAA has announced Dallas as its venue for the 2023 festivities which is also an election year in UNAA.

Immediately after UNAA announced Dallas, Uganda American Entertainment also announced Dallas, forcing allegations that the two could be conniving to defeat UNAA Causes.

Sources in North America have intimidated to Nile Post that UNAA Causes has also decided to take its 10 anniversary to Dallas, which is the unofficial birthplace of UNAA Causes 10 years ago.

It’s believed, UNAA Causes is calling UNAA’s bluff by testing its relationship with UAE, 2014 is the last time UNAA and UNAA Causes were in the same city.

UNAA Causes’ decision to go to Dallas has already created a paradox for UNAA’s Executive, it’s an election year in UNAA and there is fear that UNAA Causes may be fielding its own Candidates as payback for UNAA’s connivance with Uganda American Entertainment.

This aside, the new dynamics create a disruption that now everything is possible, it’s possible for UNAA’s defeated opposition candidates to now take advantage of this new conundrum.

Did you UNAA zealously antagonize UNAA Causes to recreate the 2014 San Diego rivalry?

UNAA San Francisco was well attended but there are claims that it was a free Convention for many.

Also, the heavy presence of the Muhozi project T-Shirts and NRM Secretariat amongst vendors was noted by several delegates.

North America remains a very hostile region for NRM and UNAA’s heavy tilt to the ruling party is bound to be exploited next year in Dallas.

Did NRM operatives tactfully stage UAE as a proxy? next year will tell, with all groups in Dallas it’s inevitable that the truth will eventually come out