At least one person has been confirmed dead and six others have suffered severe injuries following a deadly collision on the Kampala-Masaka highway, Thursday morning.

According to Faridah Nampiima, the PRO Traffic and Road Safety said that the accident happened at Kavule Swamp, involving motor vehicle reg no. UBE 141A (FUSO Fighter) that was loaded with matooke.

Nampiima said that the Fuso was travelling from the Masaka side heading to Kampala.

“The motor vehicle overturned and fell on the lane of Kampala to Masaka, hitting a Toyota Noah reg no. UAZ401K (blue in colour) in the process,” Nampiima said.

The deceased has only been identified as Yvonne, a 16-year-old female who was travelling in a Toyota Noah with her relatives.

By the time of compiling this report, Nampiima said that the victims had been rushed to Double Cure hospital for First Aid treatment.

Uganda continues to lead the region in the number of deaths on roads with at least 10 people killed every day.

For example, in one week between July 2nd and 9th, 89 persons were killed on Ugandans roads.

In June 2022, a total of 366 people died and 1,146 sustained injuries on Ugandan roads.

Whereas authorities have been blamed for not doing enough to ensure these numbers go down, drivers and other road users have on the other side been blamed for causing these accidents.