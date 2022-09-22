Makerere University and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a partnership aimed at fostering innovation ecosystems in Uganda’s public universities.

The partnership will also help in the implementation of the Parish Development Model through conducting a rapid roadmap to promote its implementation.

According to the university’s Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the partnership will spur innovation.

“We have joined hands with the United Nations Development Program to help in transforming our research into innovation, this shouldn’t be at only Makerere but also other public institutions,” Nawangwe said.

Nawangwe implored the students to embrace this innovation to promote gender equality among public institutions.

The Chancellor Makerere University Prof Ezra Suruma said the partnership is going to help in the implementation of the Parish Development Model that will help to increase income in a bid to fight poverty.

“This Parish Development Model is our main objective which will help to raise incomes among the youth to fight poverty,” Suruma said.

The UNDP resident representative Elsie Attafuah urged the public to work together with the university and the UN to cause a development revolution in the country.