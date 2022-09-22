I posted a picture of my car [on a certain platform] and someone said: “Eh, you drive a UAS car?” I don’t think he meant it in a bad way [but] I thought I need to share my experiences even more.

Again recently,I was in the company of my son as I met with someone I know.

The person asked me why I don’t buy a brand new car and sell my old car.

My son was paying attention. I shared with this person a bit of my story. I told him, deep within me like many other people, we desire so many things as well.

Much as we have these desires, we have choices to make and all the choices we make can either build or break us as a people.

I told him firm decision making can be a very positive thing in anybody’s life.

The person said, “Wapi, Amos,you are a miser! and I don’t think you even desire to drive a brand new car.”

I asked him: “Why don’t you believe [me]? Why do I gain by telling you lies?”

True, I work crazy hard but still I told him, creation of wealth is a very tough process unless one is stealing and there is very little to steal in Uganda.

Uganda is very small economy with a lot of potential but no one eats potential. That’s why a very small % has access to a tax payers money.

The rest of us have to work crazy hard. Real hard.

As we chatted, I told him looking after what you have well has a positive knock-on effect during the process of wealth creation.

As one grows wiser, they realize they can only eat a certain portion of food, wear one shirt at a time, one trouser at a time, sleep in one bed at time.

Too many or too much of anything can be a sign of greed.

Why have 30 shirts for example or 50 pair of shoes? Why have five cars and you are alone or have a small family?

You could have 30 shirts sitting idle on shelves. You could be denying others employment opportunities, a very noble cause. It could primitive acquisition.

Is creation of wealth then bad? Not at all. Beyond your basics, the rest of the resources entrusted to you is mainly for public good although not necessarily for wasting.

When you employ one extra person for example, it’s good for the public.

Anyways, I told this friend, I had saved on three occasions for a brand new car, like a brand new Land Cruiser.

I went to Toyota Uganda and each time I touched the cars but then walked out and bought a property each time and when I look back today, I actually shake my head. They were all great decisions and you can see, we all have our struggles.

How I bought my car

While in London for a business trip 9 years ago, my buddy Isaiah Rembo Langa showed me a car I could buy affordably. It was 10 years old then. It’s 19 years old now but in top condition.

Well, someday God willing, I might buy one just not sure it will be a source of happiness.

I’m happy about the decisions I have made so far.

My son was shocked about this conversation to date. Your dad thinks through stuff, my wife tells him. I overheard him tell his mom the story.

Children also struggle with these kind of thoughts.