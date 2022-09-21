Police have asked parents and guardians to watch over their children as cases of teenage suicide increase across the country.

This followed an incident in which a one Arafat Kasule, a 14 year old primary four pupil at Kabira UMEA primary school committed suicide by hanging in Mpigi district.

He disappeared from school under unclear circumstances but unfortunately he was found dead hanging on a mango tree at St.Luke Catholic Church, just 250 metres from school.

This incident brings the number of suicide cases committed by teenagers to ten this year, most of them below fifteen years of age.

From police investigations, the causes of such cases have been attributed to pressure to perform academically, act responsibly and or the pressure to fit in socially among fellow teenagers.

“It’s upon this background that we urge parents, guardians and local leaders, to watch out for things that could increase the risk of suicide among teens,” said police spokesperson Fred Enanga.

Among the risk factors that Enanga urged parents to watch out for are; psychological disorders especially depression, drug abuse, feelings of distress, hopelessness, lack of support network, poor relationship with parents and unsupportive family.

Although some parents are allegedly reluctant to talk to their teenage children, police said that by understanding the risk factors of suicide, it can help parents save their children before hurting themselves.

“If you have learned that your child is talking about suicide, get help right away from a family doctor, psychologist or psychiatrist. Remember that conflicts between a parent and child can make things worse for teens who feel isolated, misunderstood, devalues or suicidal,” Enanga advised.