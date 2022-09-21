On the Kampala-Entebbe expressway, toll collectors who typically collect nearly 7 million shillings per day are paid Shs.350,000 instead of the Shs.1.5 million they were promised.

This money occasionally does not come as well, according to one of the toll collectors who chose anonymity in order to speak freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to their website, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) awarded Pinnacle Security the contract for hiring the toll collectors, and Pinnacle Security is the company through which they are paid.

In addition to receiving a pitiful income, a second toll collector who also requested anonymity told Nile Post that there is no staff van to take them to the interchange so they can take taxis back to their homes.

“We walk in the middle of the night from the toll gate to the interchange. It’s scary..” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They now demand that UNRA keep the commitments it made to them when they were hired.

She continued, “The situation is difficult, we truly need help.”

The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, to starters, is a four-lane toll road between Entebbe International Airport and Kampala, the county’s main city.

The goal of building this toll road was to relieve Kampala’s congestion while providing an effective mass transit link between two important cities (Entebbe and Kampala).

It has a system of road toll fees that must be paid in order to give access for use.

Access is permitted to several kinds of motor vehicles and motorbikes after payment of a fee at the toll gates.

The toll system, according to UNRA, nets the government an average of Shs. 2 billion per month.

“We are addressing the issue of low pay,” UNRA

When contacted, UNRA’s director of public relations, Allan Ssempebwa, stated that the roads authority was aware of the matter and was handling it.

We are aware of some concerns. Our project team and the hired firm have addressed some and are pursuing others to their natural conclusion,” Ssempebwa said.

Ssempebwa added, “it is a matter we have had to deal with, given that this is our first project of this kind and we are taking in a lot of lessons including learning and unlearning in a number of areas and we have made great strides.”

Additional reporting by Canary Mugume