The Minister for East Africa Community Affairs Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has launched the controversial Miss Curvy pageant.

Kadaga said that the pageant has been stretched to include East, Central and Southern African states.

“This afternoon, I Commissioned the launch of the contest for Miss Curvy Africa, below is the reigning Queen Belinda and both Runners up from the contest in 2019, The final Contest will involve contestants from East, West, Central and South Africa on the 25th November,” she tweeted.

The pageant was introduced by one Annie Mungoma to counter other pageants which aimed at identifying slender, tall women. Miss Curvy on the other hand seeks to determine the most curvaceous woman.

On its initial launch in 2019, it received a lot of criticism and setbacks, with former Ethics Minister Fr Simon Lokodo saying it was “scandalising the nation”.

Also, former Archbishop Stanley Ntagali said “It is a disgusting display of exploitation and brings shame upon our families and our country”.

However, the pageant went on and was eventually won by Belinda Nansasi who took home a Jeep Cherokee.