Vivo Energy Uganda has launched a campaign dubbed Shell Advance ‘Saawa ya ku yiliba’ in which boda boda riders will win prizes worth shs200 million.

The 12 campaign will see boda boda riders win prizes including 12 brand new motorbikes, fuel, airtime, t-shirts and reflector jackets among others.

“It gives us great pleasure to bring this exciting campaign to our esteemed boda boda riders, especially with the current economic pressures. Through this campaign, riders that purchase Shell Advance will be entered into a draw for a chance to win exciting prizes every week. We value the boda boda rider and have taken steps to improve the rider experience at our sites over the years,” said Alex Tusingwire, the head of business lubricants at Vivo Energy Uganda.

“Our rider offer currently includes a specially formulated motorbike engine oil called Shell Advance for boda-bodas. We also offer our boda-boda riders dedicated motorbike fueling points called Shell boda spots at our Shell service stations and motorbike service points called Shell motorcare express specifically operated by professional motorbike mechanics. We continue to look for opportunities to add value to these amazing customers.”

The campaign will run for a period of 12 weeks at Shell fuel stations and targeted retail outlets across the country.

According to officials, to purchase, boda boda riders will need to purchase Shell

Advance at any participating retail outlet to receive an entry coupon.

All entry coupons will be logged into a portal where winners will be drawn weekly and winners will be notified by SMS on the same mobile numbers indicated on their respective draw entry coupons.

“For the next 12 weeks, we will give away one motorbike every week to a lucky winner. In this way, we are contributing to improved livelihoods and sustained household incomes for the boda boda rider. The motorbikes can be used as a means of private or public transport, thereby stimulating job creation and increased income generation for the community,” Tusingwire said.

“I encourage boda-boda riders across the country to participate weekly. Anyone could be the lucky brand-new motorbike winner. Riders need to participate every week to increase their chance of winning each

week. I also caution all participants to be keen on con men, as all rewards will be issued at select Shell fuel stations only. To our boda-boda customers, get your motorbikes ready, pick up a pack of Shell Advance and may the best rider win,” said Herbert Egesa, Lubricants Brand Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda.