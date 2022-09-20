Uganda Development Bank Ltd (UDB) has launched its second cohort of the Graduate Apprenticeship Program (GAP) that will provide hands-on skills development and job opportunities to nascent professionals in a bid to create a pool for the Bank’s future talent needs.

The GAP is one of the bank’s responses to developing its human capital and aims at creating sustainable, decent, and meaningful jobs for budding professionals, and this is in alignment with the government’s priority interventions stipulated in Vision 2040 and NDPIII.

“At UDB, we recognise that job creation is central to the national socio-economic development process and core to the country’s transformation. GAP is our response to this very pertinent aspect of this country,” said Joshua Allan Mwesiga, the director Strategy and Corporate Affairs an UDB, while addressing a press conference at UDB Head office in Kampala.

Under the programme, the bank is calling for applications by graduates in specific fields of study, from which finalists will be identified following a structured and competitive selection process.

These areas of study include: Engineering with a bias in Mechanical, Software & Mechatronic Engineering, Irrigation and Agro-processing Engineering and Data Management with a bias in Data Science, Analysis and/or Architecture, Mathematics; Computer Science and Physics among others.

For one to be eligible, the candidate should be a Ugandan citizen that will have graduated with a bachelor’s degree qualification in the academic fields noted above, from any recognised university with a CGPA of at least 4.0, and must not be above 30 years of age. The deadline for receipt of application is September 30 2022.

In 2020, the bank rolled out a successful inaugural Graduate Apprenticeship Programme which registered 100% retention rate and superior on-joint performance ratings for all the four trainees that were recruited in the first cohort.