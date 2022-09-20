The minister of Internal Affairs Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire has reminded the leader of National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine who is currently meeting different leaders in Ukraine not to forget how the nation mistreated Africans at the start of the war.

Otafiire’s remarks followed Kyagulanyi’s visit to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, in a show of support for the country that is facing off with Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyagulanyi said he had a good meeting with the mayor of Lviv City Andriy Sadovyi who had helped over 6.2 million Ukrainians go through his city to safety since the beginning of the war.

Otafiire said as Kyagulanyi expresses his support to Ukraine, he should not forget how African students were treated as they sought for help at the beginning of the conflict.

“Brother ,Bobi Wine, do you recall how Ukrainians treated African students at the beginning of this same conflict?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were reports that many African students had been turned away from border crossing by security personnel at the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.This prompted the governments of Nigeria and South Africa to call for better treatment for their citizens.

The African Union at the same time issued a statement expressing concern at what appeared to be “shockingly racist” treatment of foreign students.

Ukraine is a popular destination for foreign students, with tens of thousands heading there to study.

Kyagulanyi said he teamed up with some of the big Ukrainian artistes and recorded a song preaching peace among the people.