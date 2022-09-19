Police have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a police officer was accidentally hit by a bullet discharged from a gun he was carrying a safety precaution activity.

Constable Colleb Twesigye attached to Kyanja Community Police was killed on Sunday evening as he performed the normal security precaution on a gun.

“The incident happened at around 6pm while our police officer was issuing out rifles to private security guards an accidentally shot himself on the head while doing the normal security precaution in order to check whether the gun is safe for use and whether all bullets are accounted for,” Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said.

He explained that private security guards in the areas always keep their rifles at the police station after and before work.

He noted that on the fateful day, Twesigye carried out the routine but accidentally shot himself on the head and died.

“We thought it was intended but the wounds on the head indicated it can’t be suicide. We had arrested security guards before him as we continued to investigate the matter but will release them on police bond since all their statements are correlating. We shall go back and pick more evidence from the crime scene.”

Owoyesigyire said the deceased’s body is currently at Mulago city mortuary as preparations for burial continue.

Safety precautions

The safe precautions for firearms indicate that the most basic rule for handling a gun is keeping the muzzle pointed in a safe direction and to this, it should never be pointed at something the hold doesn’t intend to shoot.

Also, firearms should be unloaded when not in use and to this, whenever one handles a firearm or hand it to someone, they should always open the action immediately, and visually check the chamber, receiver and magazine to be certain they do not contain any ammunition.

“ Never assume a gun is unloaded check for yourself! This is considered a mark of an experienced gun handler.”

It is during this process that the police officer accidentally shot himself on the head.