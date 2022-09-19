The police and the military have announced a joint operation targeting impunity by motorists while on the road.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima said following an increase in cases of impunity by motorists on the road, Traffic Police, Field Force Unit and Military Police have decided to ensure sanity returns by launching a joint operation.

“Starting today, we have started a joint operation by the traffic police, Field Force Unit and military police to check on impunity on roads in the country. The operation will majorly focus on peak hours of the day in the morning and evening, “Nampiima said.

Of late, there is a tendency of drivers to place military jackets and uniforms on the back of the car seats as a way of intimidating other motorists and traffic police officers on the road.

According to Nampiima, these are among the people targeted by the operation.

“They tend to drive inconsiderately and it is why this is a joint operation. These people tend to do it during peak hours. Why should you put the jacket on the car? Whether you are in the forces or not, don’t put the jacket on the seat. It is not a car cover but is supposed to be worn by you. If we get you, we shall arrest you.”

“When arrested, you will be handed over to military police whether you have a police or military jacket placed on the back of the car seat.”

The Traffic Police spokesperson said that the operation will also be targeting vehicles with illegal sirens and flash lights.

She explained that on many occasions, the drivers of these vehicles, both government and privately owned vehicles use the illegal flash lights and sirens to gain the right of way that they are not supposed to have, insisting that this is impunity.

“By law they don’t have the right of way. Whoever thinks by installing the flashlight or siren they will get the right of way, we shall get them. We will arrest the drivers and force them to remove the flash lights and sirens. Police will remove all unauthorized flashlights in private and government registered vehicles which are not allowed by law.”

“The car will be impounded, illegal flash lights and sirens removed, vehicle taken to the Inspectorate of Vehicles and driver asked to pay a fine.”

She explained that the operation will also focus on drivers who comply with the traffic rules and regulations while on the road.

“We shall make use of CCTV cameras to support in the enforcement of this operation. Whoever is arrested will be handed over to the nearest police station.”

Not the first

This is not the first time police is cracking down on motorists driving with impunity on the road.

For example in 2016, the then Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura directed traffic police to arrest and prosecute drivers of vehicles with illegal sirens and roof lights but also impound the vehicles.

Gen Kayihura said then than motorists abuse the use of motor vehicle sirens, roof lights and right of way.

However, despite several operations launched to crackdown on the same, the vice has gone on and the impunity is done mostly by members of security forces and government officials.

It remains to be seen if the operation will bear fruit against the rising cases of impunity on Ugandan roads , most brought about by people close to government .