Police has said the just concluded Nyege Nyege festival had no major crime incident reported.

“We didn’t register cases of immorality like it was allayed in the fears of Members of Parliament and members of the public. The festival ended successfully as goers enjoyed the smashing performance from a number of artists,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said.

“We thank the joint security agencies for the commendable job of securing the thousands who attended the festival.”

According to the police spokesperson, despite the mammoth crowds during the festival, only 76 cases were registered including five of simple robbery,51 minor cases of theft, two cases of obtaining money by false pretense , eight cases of stealing from vehicles, malicious damage and one incident of attempted rape and another one of threatening violence.

Enanga said despite fears that had earlier been allayed by a section of members of the public, the festival didn’t turn out bad as had been predicted.

“We congratulate the organisers and everyone and hope to meet again sometime next year.”

A few days to the festival, Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among directed organisers to stop the Nyege Nyege on grounds that it would promote immorality.

The move followed a complaint by Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi who raised a matter of national importance arguing that the festival promotes immorality and therefore shouldn’t be allowed to continue.

“What is the government’s position on this growing immorality in this country, and it is going to attract all kinds of people all over the world, bringing all kinds of activities that are non-African, non-Ugandan into our communities,” Opendi questioned.

However, after a closed door meeting with ministers and organisers of the festival, Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja cleared the festival to continue but under strict guidelines.