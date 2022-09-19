Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, has reminded the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao of the commitment he made, upon assuming the ministerial position that Allan Ssewanyana MP Makindye West and Muhammad Ssegirinya of Kawempe North will attain justice as soon as possible.

Lukwago made the remarks as he attended a special mass on Sunday at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Kibuye dedicated to the two jailed MPs.

Lukwago delivered to the congregation a detailed account of the trials and tribulations the duo has encountered throughout the year of incarceration.

“It goes without saying that justice delayed is justice denied. I would like to extend my message with a lot of humility to Hon Norbert Mao fulfill your promise, your words should not be political. This is painful and we are seeking justice,” he said.

Lukwago said peace is predicated on justice, reason Ugandans must coalesce behind this cause.

The secretary general at National Unity Platform (NUP) David Lewis Rubongoya expressed a lot of sadness that their supporters are being abducted across the country, calling upon the support of the clergy.

“As I speak right now drones are back, the abductions of our innocent people have resumed. Here at Makindye one of our members was abducted. We spent more than three days searching for him. After a lot of consultation, we realised our comrade who was taken to Chieftaincy Of Military Intelligence (CMI),” he said.

It has been a year and a half since the duo were arrested. The two are accused of abetting crime by aiding panga-wielding thugs that terrorised residents of Masaka last year.

Mao, however, said he had inherited a number of challenges at the ministry, which lacked a substantive minister for more than a year and had an acting minister for close to six months. He promised to look into Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya’s matters.