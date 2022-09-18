With Africa being one of the fastest growing tourism markets, Uganda Tourism Board has embarked on a strategy that will see it tap into various African markets in a bid to grow the country’s tourism numbers.

Earlier this year, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) hired Pollant LLT, a market destination representative to sell Uganda’s tourism in Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm, which has already started work has for the past seven days taken Kenyan tour operators and journalists through a familiarization trip to Uganda in a bid to seek business support and partnership with their Ugandan counterparts.

The team visited Namugongo Martyrs shrine, Uganda Museum, Ndere cultural centre, Kibale, Queen Elizabeth and Bwindi Forest National parks and the nightlife experiences across the country.

Speaking during a debrief meeting at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Saturday, UTB CEO, Lilly Ajarova said having unveiled a new identity these are some of the strategies that are aimed at realigning Uganda as the most ideal tourist destination in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Uganda is indeed the pearl of Africa because of the diversity. There is uniqueness about Uganda in terms of diversity that we have. We might have them in smaller quantities but we have everything else the world has. We want travelers to know that Uganda is a destination of value for money,” Ajarova said.

“Uganda has 54% of the remaining world’s mountain gorilla population and with that position we pride ourselves as the key destination for mountain gorilla experience. Beyond that in terms of primates, we have more primate species than any other destination in the world. We have some of the very unique features in the world which make us the best destination for any traveler.”

The UTB CEO explained that whereas in the past, Uganda has only been known to be the Pearl of Africa, with the new brand identity, they seek to market Uganda as the most ideal destination not for just tourists but travelers in general to experience the uniqueness and diversity the East African country offers.

Ajarova explained that as part of its marketing strategy, UTB has divided the globe into four markets including the domestic one in Uganda, the East African Community, the rest of Africa and the international markets.

“When we look at the East African market and the rest of Africa, Kenya has been giving us the highest number of arrivals into the country. With this we would like to strengthen relationship with Kenyan market because we know there is opportunity to have even more. In the past it has been Kenyans getting information through other sources but now we are making a purpose move to deal with tour operators who would be able to help us more,”Ajarova said.

She explained that the familiarization trip was meant to give a first-hand experience to Kenyan tour operators and journalists so that can ably sell what they have experienced.

“They have experienced wildlife, landscape, culture, food among others for them to be able to understand from their own experience on how they can be able to package Ugandan for Kenyan market and other markets. This will ensure we increase the numbers not only from Kenya but also other parts of East Africa, Africa and the rest of the world at large.”

Experts’ view

According to Eliud Oyalo, the Managing Director for Imagine Africa Safaris in Kenya, whereas Uganda has the best tourism products in not only the region but the continent at large, they are packaged poorly.

“I must say Uganda has a very good tourism product. This is a product anyone else would want to come and explore but you are lacking in a number of areas including marketing. As journalists, there is need to expose Uganda. Through you we will be able to know what exists in Uganda. If you ask Kenyans rights now, the only thing they know is Nyege Nyege. This needs to change with marketing of the tourism products,”Oyalo said.

“Talk about the experiences at Semliki hot springs but also expand them into a more beautiful thing. You make a sauna at that site where people come and enjoy themselves apart from the boiling of eggs. The culture and cultural values that Uganda has ought to be exposed to the world to know.”

The tourism expert explained that there is need for all stakeholders in the country to work together to promote tourism but also expand vertical collaboration.

Oyalo also called for the need for trainings for key people in the industry to have the product knowledge of what they are selling.

“The small details like when we meet and I greet you. It makes you feel nice other than just bypassing you. It is part of hospitality that you must teach people to have. Those offering services in hotels or lodges must have name tags but also uniform.”

“There are some areas heading to the parks where roads are poor for example in Bwindi. Why can’t you get a portion of the gorilla permits to work on the road infrastructure. We also realised in some areas you can’t access internet. The reason I come here is to be able to communicate with my people home through photos and ask them to come here. Why do I have to first go back to my hotel room to user Wi-Fi ? In some cases, the Wi-Fi at the hotels is very weak. Those are the small details that need to be improved.”

According to Yvonne Nyokabi Muteru, a senior sales consultant with Gamewaters Safaris Kenya, a few things in customer service, infrastructure, marketing and corporate social responsibility need to be fine-tuned.

“If operators could come together and exchange notes on where to improve, you will be good to go. In terms of marketing something is still missing. For example from my arrival from Entebbe to Kampala, there is nowhere you are showcasing Uganda’s tourism spots on the roadside and how to access them. You need to put the business right in the face of visitors to Uganda. Even if a guest coming for a business trip , the next time they return to Uganda, they can visit one of the tourist attractions,”Nyokabi said.