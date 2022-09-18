By Nabimanya Ronald

When I was young in 90s, I used to hear scary stories which would sound like myths. I never knew I would at one time find myself close to the reality of such unfortunate stories.

The scariest story was; there were groups of people who feast on flesh of people in some parts of Uganda and the world. I was so intrigued by such stories because of the nature of their superstitiousness and I had to go consult my parents who were not also sure of them but agreed they had heard people talking about them.

That time, such people were described as “Abashezi” in Runyankole literally meaning Cannibals. Abashezi are the people who retrieve dead bodies from graves and feed on their flesh.

Abashezi (Cannibals) are far different from Abacecezi (night dancer) who only scare people moving at night and do rituals on graves. With the change of times and eras, we have to be so alert that the night dancers are no longer the ones we used to know.

They have given birth to the sons and daughters who have acquired education and skills of technology. They are seriously exploiting social media platforms which are supposed to be best tools of marketing and information to the grounds of practicing their rituals they inherited from their parents in modern way with no shame and remorse in broad day light.

They have turned their fetish norm to a normal business because their joy is to recruit more people to their cult. For the past five months, they have been so busy exercising their evil practices reciting and singing words of incantations up to today on Gen Caleb Akandwanaho Salim Saleh.

They have announced him dead several times, written many articles about his death, designed pictures of him intensive care unit and reached to the extent of forging a tweet in the names of President Yoweri Museveni who is also the elder brother of Gen Salim Saleh announcing him dead.

One great thing I have admired and appreciated about Gen Salim Saleh, is that he has made it so easy for them to continue spreading, speculating, acting their evil practices while he is there busy and seriously executing him national duties assigned to him by the president.

He has made it so easy for them to expose their culture in broad day light by intermittently making mismatching announcements, contradicting themselves with so many guess works. Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho Salim Saleh has successfully made this look like the biblical story of “The tower of Babel” Gen: 11:1-9 The Tower of Babel .

“Now the whole world had one language and a common speech. As people moved eastward,[a] they found a plain in Shinar[b] and settled there. They said to each other, “Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly.” They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. Then they said, “Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves; otherwise we will be scattered over the face of the whole earth.”

But the Lord came down to see the city and the tower the people were building. The Lord said, “If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. Come, let us go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other.” So the Lord scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city. That is why it was called Babel[c]—because there the Lord confused the language of the whole world. From there the Lord scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”

Gen Salim Saleh’s unbothered silence has defeated the children of cannibals and witches to speak different languages on social media until they will sink in their own confusion, illusion and evil practices.

Unshaken Gen Saleh is so much engaged with issues affecting the welfare of the people of Uganda as Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) while executing his duties, he is so un bothered by what other people think or say about him as long as it is not right.

The ignorance of the sons and daughters of cannibals It is so unfortunate that these day light witches who are going ahead to practice their inherited vice of cannibalism are not aware that Gen. Salim Saleh in March – April 2002, defeated their cannibal parents who were the first to announce him dead when he had gone for his arm surgery in London.)

The general who defeated the night dancers of 2002 can never be shaken by their 20 years old children of 2022 who are using technology in the modern era to practice the inherited rituals of their parents.

Another important note is that it will be easier for the camel to pass through the eye of a needle than these broad day light witches to touch on his flesh whether alive or dead.

It is high time for the public to ignore the ill intentioned witches who use social media as a tool to confuse and convince innocent people to join their cult.

If you have managed to fight night dancers by cursing, rebuking their acts through prayers and sheltering yourself at night, you can be able to free yourself from these unscrupulous people whose play ground are grave yards because it is where they belong.

Some of the prominent names that have been on the wish list of these cannibals are; President Yoweri Museveni in 2021, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi in 2021, Hon. Eng. John Nasasira in 2015 and many others.

“Newebafa, temujja kubalya” (Even if they die, you will never touch on their flesh). It will always remain a wishful thinking by the cannibals. As they always say “Ebikolimo by’enkoko tebitta kamunye”.

Death is inevitable. All of us at one point will be no more but not by the wish of the cannibals! Gen Salim Saleh is alive.

Nabimanya Ronald is a publisher, researcher, innovator, businessman and a concerned citizen of Uganda

[email protected]