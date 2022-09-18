The Church of Uganda in partnership with Dan Church Aid (DCA) has rolled out cash distribution for selected Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLA) in Kumi Diocese as part of the interfaith action for gender and economic justice program being implemented in the area.

According to Irene Anena, Church of Uganda’s programme officer for gender and social justice, the economic aspect of this programme was introduced as a result of learning from the previous engagement where poverty was identified as one of the root causes of gender-based violence.

“Church of Uganda has been implementing the gender justice program for the last three years and in this new phase, we thought economic empowerment is very critical because one of the root causes of GBV is poverty. Unless we tackle household poverty, the cases of GBV will remain high. This program is part of Church of Uganda’s efforts to reduce women and girls’ vulnerability to GBV,” she said.

Anena appealed to the groups to ensure the money is put into the right use. She also encouraged them to ensure collective responsibility of the selected enterprises so that other families and communities can emulate them and be equally productive.

The cash distribution exercise which kicked off on September 15 in Kumi and Bukedea districts which form Kumi Diocese will see twelve VSLA’s supported with seed capital of Shs 1 million per group to invest in income generating activities selected by the groups supported.

Prior to the distribution of the seed capital, the groups were trained in selection and management of enterprises, group dynamics and sensitisation on GBV prevention and response.

Speaking at the cash distribution exercise held in Kumi town, Rt. Rev Michael Okwii Esakahn, the Bishop of Kumi Diocese charged beneficiaries to follow their business plans and ensure proper accountability and transparency.

He commended members for being organised and creatively addressing issues that affect the communities in which they live.

The groups benefitting from this development are; Moru United, Kumi Church Workers and family advocacy group, Aimorikikina women’s group, Amunokinos group, Apetor Ican group, Kojari United, Aimorikikina Bazaar, Kachede, Al-Haki group, Akukuranati group, Kodiata Ingai and Itee Edeke group.