President Museveni has called upon the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Representatives in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) to avoid another embarrassing situation in Arusha similar to the one faced in 2014.

Chaos emanated from the EALA speaker elections in 2014 involving NRM representatives Margaret Zziwa and Dora Byamukama.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Uganda’s suitable time to appoint a speaker to the House, with Byamukama tipped to the position. However, Zziwa was fronted by another faction of legislators, consequently beating Byamukama in a landslide victory and throwing the Ugandan camp into tumultuous chaos.

Uganda’s situation had even been made easier by Burundi’s Hasfa Mossi withdrawing from the race completely.

The bickering between factions of Byamukama and Zziwa cast a huge cloud of embarrassment on the Ugandan team, home and away, with Deputy NRM Chief Whip David Bahati threatening possible disciplinary action against Zziwa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the NRM Caucus on Friday during the endorsement of the EALA representatives, President Museveni cautioned them to avoid such an embarrassment again.

“This group unlike in the past has been cohesive, they have behaved differently and never had quarrels. This explains why they have performed well,” Museveni said.

“We’ve not experienced problems like we did when the likes of Margaret Zziwa represented us in the assembly, it’s therefore imperative that we give people like Kakooza more time since he’s been in the Parliament for just a few months,” he added.

As such, a unanimous decision to retain the six incumbent representatives at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) was reached.

The six representatives are Hon. Rose Akol, Hon. Kakooza James, Hon. Mugyenyi Mary, Hon. Musamali Paul, Hon. Namara Denis, and Hon. Odongo George Stephen.

President Yoweri Museveni, also the National Chairman of the NRM told the Caucus what informed CEC’s decision to retain the current members.

“The reason we recommended that we maintain these six are two: one, the precedent that we started in the past is that when we send representatives to EALA, we give them a second chance.”

On the remaining three that come from other parties with representation in Parliament, the Caucus agreed to support those from friendly parties like Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Democratic Party (DP) and Justice Forum (JEEMA).

The NRM Secretary General, Hon. Richard Todwong said that CEC received 130 applicants for the EALA slots and after some time, 64 decided to withdraw.

According to Hon. Todwong, Resolution 9 of the 4th CEC meeting resolved that CEC recommends retaining the incumbent members.

The NRM Chief Whip in Parliament, Hon. Hamson Obua rallied members of the Caucus to support the party candidates when they are presented to Parliament.

“The road map is out; nominations are on September 19 and 20, 2022, and polling day is September 29, 2022. Please, commit to ensuring that the decision of the Caucus is upheld as we move towards the voting day,” Hon. Obua said.

The Chief Whip thanked President Museveni and the CEC for the wise guidance the party gave.

The six incumbent EALA representatives all thanked the President, CEC and Caucus for supporting their candidature.

“We will not let you down, nor our country nor East Africa,” they said.

They requested the MPs to vote for them come the polling days in Parliament.