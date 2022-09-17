President Museveni has directed members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to support opposition candidates from only three parties in the forthcoming the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

These include; Democratic party (DP), Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) and Justice Forum (JEEMA).

Museveni gave the directive during a meeting of the NRM Caucus that sat at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 16.

“The independents will be voted or decided by Parliament. On the questions of the other political parties. It is public knowledge that under the IPOD there is some minimum cooperation with some political parties and out of them with we have Uganda People’s Congress, we have Democratic Party, we have JEEMA and all these three parties have candidates. We believe that members of NRM arising from our minimum cooperation with these political parties will be able to choose the representatives from within the three,” said the Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua.

DP endorsed Gerald Siranda, UPC Fred Ebil, and JEEMA endorsed Muhammad Kateregga as their candidates for EALA elections.

The caucus also resolved to uphold the decision of the Central Executive Committee(NEC) to support the six-party candidates for the EALA elections scheduled for the 29th of this month.

These are; Rose Akol Okullu, James Kakooza, Mary Mugyenyi, Musamali Paul Mwasa, Dennis Namara and Odongo George Stephen.

Parliament has 529 MPs who will form an electoral college which will elect the EALA representatives. Each of the five East African Community partner states elects nine representatives to EALA every five years.