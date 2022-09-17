A total of 64 Police officers have been equipped with knowledge and practical skills in handling of Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) forensic evidence.

This was during a four days training in collection, preservation and presentation of forensic evidence in sexual and Gender Based Violence related cases at Kabalega Resort in Masindi.

The training was organised by the Directorate of Forensic Services, in partnership with Justice Law Sector, (JLOS) and United Nations Population Fund (UNPF).

The officers were drawn from the Directorates of CID, medical, forensics, department of child and family, and territorial officers from Savannah, West Nile, Aswa and Albertine regions.

Addressing the officers, Lucy Ladirathe JLOS technical advisor noted that “SGBV is a violation of human rights. This violation affects women and girls and it has been a challenge in Uganda. We should be vigilant and ensure that all these cases end.”

“We ensure that the justice systems, policies, the regulations, institutions and entities that are within the criminal justice work are equipped and if we don’t have police that are resourced and trained, we are not going to have a good case coming in.”

The acting director Forensic Services, Andrew Mubiru, thanked UNPF and JLOS for the continued support towards the directorate of Forensic Services.

He encouraged the participants to work hand in hand with other police officers to end SGBV related cases.