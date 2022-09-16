Newly sworn in Kenyan President William Ruto is expected in Uganda in October to open the annual Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) trade show.

The expo will be held in the Lugogo UMA exhibition grounds from October 3 to October 10, 2022.

Executive Director of the UMA Trade Fair, Dan Birungi, disclosed this.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Birungi stated that 90 percent of the necessary preparations had already been made and that both domestic and foreign exhibitors had reserved and paid for booth space.

“We have already confirmed 120 exhibitors from 20 countries. I can confirm that we are 90 percent ready, the 10 percent will be taken in the coming week,” Birungi said.

The trade show was previously hosted in 2019 prior to the Covid-19 epidemic, and this will reportedly be the first time it is back since the pandemic occurred.

Given the agreement of a three-year, Sh150 million relationship with TotalEnergies, Birungi expressed confidence that this year’s event will be larger.

“Harnessing economic recovery through local sourcing and expanding value chain integration” is the topic of the trade show.

President Museveni is expected to close the fair.

The Chief Financial Officer of TotalEnergies, Omotesele Josephine, stated that their assistance is intended to provide a conducive environment for Ugandan SMEs to prosper.