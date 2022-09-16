Following four months of the Twegateko Drink and Win Campaign, Hariss International Limited, the manufacturer of RIHAM products, has extended the campaign up to September 30 2022.

Launched on April 28, 2022, the drink and win promotion is part of the company’s continuous initiative to appreciate and reward our customers countrywide.

Participants are required to Purchase 320ml PET bottles of Lavita or Rock boom; check under the cap for a chance to win exciting prizes like T-Shirts, Caps, Soccer Balls (Football), Bags, Bicycles, and Free Bottles.

To redeem the prizes, winners must provide the winning bottle caps and a valid national identification/driver’s license.

Winners of free bottles can redeem them from any RIHAM depot near them. Winners of Bicycles, T-shirts, Caps, Bags and Football can call the Toll Free line (0800 299 008), and their details will be recorded for the prizes to be delivered.

Winners will be notified of the delivery date within seven (7) working days through call or SMS on their registered mobile numbers. Every winner will be given their prizes within 14 working days of contacting the firm.