Zainab Namusasizi

Government has taken over the running of Kabigi Taqawa Islamic Primary School in Bukomansimbi district after Muslim leaders failed to agree on who should run it.

The decision was taken by Bukomansimbi District Resident Commissioner Sharon Ankunda. She said that the government decided to take over running of the school to enable pupils begin their education which had failed to take place since Monday, September 5 due to disagreements.

Ankunda explained that, ““We cannot see children sitting outside the gate when others are studying so as security we come in as UN to rescue.”

“We have decided to take over the Kabigi Taqwa Islamic Primary School since the Muslims have failed to decide on who should manage this school,” Ankunda added.

Parents were encouraged to begin registering their children for studies from September 12.

Joweria Nannyonjo the Deputy Bukomansimbi District Education Officer, welcomed the decision saying that it would ensure children do not lose out on their education due to disagreements among adults.

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council spokesperson Ashiraf Zziwa supported the RDC’s decision saying that they do not have any problem with it as long as children get to study.

The disagreements

Two prominent Muslim leaders Abdul Jabar Mawanda and Haruns Jjemba have been battling over control of the school.

Haruna Jjemba was recently temporarily granted authority by court to manage the school. He expressed dismay that that RDC Ankunda had decided to take over control of the school before he could reopen it. He threatened to sue Ankunda over the decision.

Meanwhile, Mawanda is not any happier about the latest developments.

“I cannot allow the government to take over this school when I’m still alive, I will fight tooth and nail to bring it back into my control,” Mawanda vowed.