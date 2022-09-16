Government through the Ministry for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs has Friday directed all taxis plying the Entebbe route to start operating from Usafi taxi park and Kisenyi taxi parks respectively.

They will cease to load and offload passengers from the Old Taxi Park as it has been and the public has been asked to abide by the changes.

This has been revealed by Minsa Kabanda, the minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan affairs in a press briefing in Kampala and she said that this takes immediate effect.

“All taxis operating along Entebbe road should immediately vacate the Old Taxi Park and return to Usafi and Kisenyi,” she said.

In order to enforce this, she said that the KCCA enforcement teams have been directed to remove all illegal stages specifically along Entebbe road, Conrad Plaza and Kibaati areas and also maintain permanent presence at these locations.

According to her, this effort to decongest the city centre was reached after wide consultations with key stakeholders in the transport sector such as the Ministry of Works and Transport, taxi leadership, Kampala Capital City Authority and the Uganda police force.

Government also directed KCCA to continue liaising with the contractor working around the flyover project to ensure that street lighting is functional and adequate space is left for pedestrians to walk towards Usafi Park.

“They should ensure the walkways are free of any encumbrances,” the minister said.