Wakiso district local government has bought a 20% stake in Uganda Premier League club, Wakiso Giants, nicknamed the Purple Sharks.

In a statement released by the club CEO, Sula Kamoga, in a bid to realise their vision of maintaining sporting excellence, financial stability and having a social impact in the areas where they operate from,, Wakiso Giants accepted to sell 20% of their shares to the district local government.

“Today we are happy to announce another marriage of the purple sharks after a long time of dating that stretches from way back and this marriage is between Wakiso Giants’ football and Wakiso district local government council. This partnership will see the district acquire 20% of the club shares and ownership,” Kamoga said in a statement.

He explained that the partnership will work for an initial period of five renewable years.

Consequently, the Wakiso district LC5 chairperson will automatically become the patron of the club and the district shall appoint two persons to constitute the board of the club.

“One of the major aims of the partnership is to create a long-term relationship between the two

entities. This will further turn Wakiso Giants Football Club into a remarkable force which will in

turn act as a school of excellence in the district,” the club CEO added.

“We also expect our club to act as a unifying factor for the populace within the district by attracting various political heads at the various spheres of leadership within the district. Once this partnership goes according to plan, a number of jobs will have been created for our people.”

Wakiso Giants finished seventh last season in the Uganda Premier League and the team seeks to improve on this performance and rank in the forthcoming season.