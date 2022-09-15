Households and businesses in the West Nile region will access clean energy products and information on their usage at the upcoming week-long annual clean energy fair in Arua city organised by the Energy Ministry, Uganda National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Alliance (UNREEEA) under the GIZ- Promotion of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Programme (PREEEP), and Energising Development (EnDev) Uganda

The annual fair scheduled for September 28 to October 1 at the Market Grounds in Arua City will run under the them “Clean Energy Solutions for a Better Life” in a bid to increase awareness and uptake of renewable energy technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eng. Simon T. Kalanzi, the Commissioner, Energy Efficiency and Conservation department in the Energy Ministry reiterated the call for saving money and preserving the environment by switching to solar products, improved cookstoves and other energy-efficient products.

“In trying to tackle the challenge of low electrification levels in the West Nile region while staying mindful of environmental preservation, alternative approaches to support rural transformation and to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were sought, and development partners were brought on board,” Eng. Kalanzi said.

He noted that by organising the fair in Arua, the Energy Ministry aims at further spreading the cause for clean energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 50 companies dealing in renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies will exhibit to the over 1,000 people expected to turn up daily during the activity week.

According to the ministry, by organising the fair in Aura, they want to further the conversation on effective, sustainable, and clean energy, showcase the various affordable renewable energy options to the people of West Nile and Northern Uganda and offer a platform for people at the grassroots to pick key lessons for the betterment of their lives.

The Promotion of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Programme(PREEEP) targets consumer behaviour change and is implemented on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The project supports policy improvement, market development, skills development, budget planning, monitoring and evaluation for improved access to renewable energy and energy efficient technologies.

GIZ Energising Development (EnDev) Uganda, in close cooperation with MEMD, also facilitates market-based access to modern energy technologies and services for households, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and social institutions.