The National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter Moses Bigirwa has accused the party and top leaders of failing to support him in his forthcoming wedding function, saying there is a lot of segregation in the party.

Bigirwa claimed that he reached out to party top members and the party at large for the support towards his wedding but they have since paid a deaf ear and yet the days are running out.

Appearing on NBS Amasengejje Extra on Wednesday, Bigirwa explained that as one of the members who has been in the struggle to liberate the country, he also deserves the support that the party has been rendering to other people.

“I have understood people are not the same in the party. I don’t know whether they are tired of me but in most cases actions speaks louder than words. I have learnt something because there is a saying that your network is your net worth. Now I have done evaluating myself,” he said.

He stated that it is very unfortunate for the party top leaders not to support him and yet they have supported other members such as Nubian Li, Francis Zaake, chairman Nyanzi, Joel Ssenyonyi among others.

“In every function, there are always challenges and for me as a politician, I have to target politicians for their contributions. I am no longer following the planned budget; I am just doing it for the sake of ensuring that the function goes ahead. I realized if (I keep asking money from my party leaders) it can compromise my commitment in the struggle,” he said.

He explained that despite his wedding has not been supported by the party, he will continue with the fight to ensure that the people of Uganda are liberated.

“In NUP, I am at the level of the former minister of security, Gen Elly Tumwine who fired the first shot, and no one can change that fact. In history I will always remain there. You can’t delete my name and we shall handle the function because we have trust in God,” he said.