Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi has pinned the State Minister for Housing Persis Namuganza for writing a defamatory message on the official WhatsApp group of Parliament that demeaned the person of the Speaker Anita Among and the Institution of Parliament.

According to Sarah Opendi on the 12th of July 2022, minister Persis Namuganza wrote a message questioning the motive of the speaker instituting Adhoc committees to investigate matters in the House instead of using the substantive committees to handle the issues.

Opendi claimed Namuganzi said that the Adhoc committees are just instituted by Among to witch hunt other legislators.

Opendi was testifying before the parliamentary committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges where she provided evidence pinning Namuganza.\

Opendi noted that being part of the Adhoc Committee of Parliament that investigated the controversy surrounding the giveaway of land at Naguru- Nakawa, she was angered by the message that she was hired by the Minister to witch hunt the Minister.

Another witness, Solomon Silwany also claimed that Namuganza undermined the August House.

Henry Kibalya, the Bugabula South MP asked the committee to interest itself in the video clip of the minister disrespectfully moving out of the chambers on the day the Adhoc committee report was passed.