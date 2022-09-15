Pride Microfinance Limited has launched the Sustainable Standards Certification Initiative (SSCI) aimed at defining business success and setting standards in the banking sector.

The chairman board of directors Fred Jachan Omach implored the peers in the financial industry to join the initiative that will help to strengthen the resilience of the financial sector and contribute positively to the social, economic and environmental development of Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let all the young aspiring youth that haven’t embraced this initiative take part since it will provide employment opportunities to them in the near future,” Omach said.

The executive director Uganda Bankers Association Wilbrod Owor congratulated Pride Microfinance Limited for the milestone saying there is need to enhance sustainability and economic development among the financial institutions in Uganda.

“Pride Microfinance has walked this journey up to this launch, congratulations, but there is need for sustainability in the financial sector,” Owori said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deputy governor of Bank of Uganda Dr Michael Atingi Ego said he is committed to work with financial institutions and the companies in the oil and gas sector to curb the effects of climate change.

The managing Director of Pride Microfinance, Veronica Gladys Namagembe said Pride Microfinance Limited shares the government’s Vision 2040 that is aimed at transforming Ugandan society from a predominantly peasant and low income country to a competitive upper middle income country.