Parliament has paid tribute to the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II, calling her leadership in the development of the Commonwealth “extraordinary.”

The tribute was held during a special session chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. It came before Members of Parliament observed a moment of silence in memory of the late monarch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, in Scotland, and was succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.

The late Queen’s portrait was placed next to the mace, the Speaker’s symbol of authority in the House, during a sitting attended by the British High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E. Kate Airey, and other dignitaries.

Uganda’s Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, proposed the motion to pay tribute to the late Queen, saying she presided over the Commonwealth with distinction and that throughout her reign, she played an important role in uniting the UK and people all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Nabbanja, during her reign, the Queen visited almost every country of the Commonwealth, two of which were made to Uganda from 28 to 30 April 1954 and later on 21 to 24 November 2007.

“Her visits to Uganda exhibited passion and commitment and contributed immensely to Uganda’s development and global standing as exemplified by the ability to host international conferences, and ultimately encouraged direct investment and tourism, along others,” said Nabbanja.

The late Queen, according to the premier, modernised and transformed the Commonwealth into an organisation that fosters international cooperation and trade links, as well as one that upholds democracy, good governance, peace, the rule of law, respect for human rights, and access to justice.

The late Queen, according to Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, was an action-driven monarch who served with passion and commitment, leaving the world in awe.

The Butambala County MP, speaking on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, said there is a need to recall Queen Elizabeth’s address to the Ugandan Parliament, in which she called for the supremacy of parliamentary democracy.

He also said that the death of the Queen should be a lesson to Uganda to ensure a laid down transition process once a Head of State leaves power.

“The success of her reign affirms the validity of cultural institutions in advancing social transformation and development, political leaders should not perceive them as antagonistic,” he said.

Kabula County MP, Enos Asiimwe, said that the Queen was a strong advocate for the young people and their development.

According to Oliver Katwesigye, the Buhweju Woman MP, the Queen, who led both as a mother and one of the world’s most powerful people, had raised her children responsibly.

Soroti West MP Jonathan Ebwalu’s remarks that the queen was young and died when she was most needed elicited mixed reactions.

“The Queen died young, at the age of 96, at a time when the world needed her the most,” Ebwalu said.

The Hansard of the special session will be given to the British High Commission for delivery to Buckingham Palace.

Additional reporting from Parliament website.