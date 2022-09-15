President Museveni has directed Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja to ensure government engages with SMS Construction Limited, a local construction company to see if it can undertake some projects in the country.

In an August, 15 letter to Nabbanja but also copied to the Vice President, Works Minister and his energy and mineral development counterpart, Museveni says that having interacted with the company’s proprietors, he found out that it employs over 2000 Ugandans but is also capable of handling big projects.

“The proprietors informed me about some of the projects they have undertaken and those they are currently undertaking that include Marriot Hotel and Executive Apartments(21 floors), Inspectorate of Government headquarters, East African Centre of Excellence at Uganda Heart Institute etc ,”Museveni said in the letter.

According to the president, the company directors informed him that that they are in a completion stage of most of their current projects and thus they seek consideration for upcoming government construction projects like the UEGCL headquarters, NSSF commercial development , headquarters for ministries of Internal Affairs and Works and Transport as well as the Government Analytical Laboratory.

“This is therefore to direct that you cause the relevant ministries and agencies to engage SMS Construction to undertake construction of these government funded projects in order to promote capacity of our local construction companies,” Museveni said.

The president however asked the Prime Minister to ensure value or money as well as ensuring that the quality of work is not compromised.

According to Museveni, the move will help in promotion of Ugandan entities but also helping them build capacity as part of the Buy Uganda Build Uganda(BUBU) policy.

Earlier, President Museveni had asked that the UPDF Engineering Brigade be given local construction contracts to ensure their capacity is built but also to ensure money remains in the economy.