Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has emerged third in the central government service excellence assessment for financial year 2020/21 by the Ministry of Finance.

The awards to the excelling institutions were announced during the National Budget Conference for the

financial year 2023/24 budget strategy at the Kololo ceremonial grounds during a function presided over by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja .

The awards are in accordance with the programme based approach to planning and budgeting which mainly focuses on results that deliver change in the well-being of citizens.

Uganda Tourism Board was ranked third in central government vote category with Uganda Prisons and Public Service commission coming first and second respectively.

Masaka Referral hospital came fourth whereas the Equal Opportunities Commission was ranked fifth.

UTB CEO, Lilly Ajarova was delighted to receive the award on behalf of UTB and

congratulated staff upon that recognition.

“This is evidence that our efforts to be an efficient, resulted oriented institution are starting to bear fruit as we deliver on our mandate,” UTB CEO, Lilly Ajarova said of the award.

The award comes on the backdrop of the launch of the country’s newly refreshed brand identity Explore Uganda, The Pearl of Africa done eight months ago.

The brand launched by President Museveni seeks to align Uganda as a gifted number one tourist destination in the world.

The overall objective of the financial year 2023/24 budget strategy will be to restore the economy back to the medium-term growth path of 6-7% percent per annum, improve competitiveness of the economy and sustain Uganda’s socio-economic transformation agenda.

The UTB chairman Board of Directors Daudi Migereko applauded government for recognizing Uganda Tourism Board as one of the top performing government institutions and pledged to continue prioritizing value for money in all planning aspects of the institution.