Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has dismissed claims that there is a misunderstanding between him and his boss, Speaker Anita Among.

It follows reports that the two had fallen out after Among’s body guard Aggrey Aruho travelled with Tayebwa to US without the speaker’s authorisation.

Among, who has since reshuffled her security team, told Parliament last week that she was being trailed by an unknown people, out to assassinate her.

Chairing the plenary yesterday, Tayebwa said reports of a rift between him and the speaker are being fabricated by those that want to divide Parliament.

He affirmed that he is on very good terms with Among, confirming that she had indeed received death threats.

“We work well together but there are people fabricating reports that we have a misunderstanding. ignore the reports,” Tayebwa said easing anxiety amongst some MPs.

Questions remain however about why Among confided in Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga about the death threats and not Tayebwa.

Meanwhile security has been beefed up at Parliament.