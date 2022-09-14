A delegation of county sheikhs, committee chairpersons, and opinion leaders formerly subscribing to the Kibuli muslim faction from the greater Mpigi has been welcomed at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

The group was led by Sheikh Abdu Obeid Kamulegeya, the former chief kadhi of Uganda and the newly appointed acting Kadhi of Mpigi district, Sheikh Muhammad Idi Kabuye.

The deputy Mufti,Sheikh Abdallah Ibrahim Ssemambo Tamusuza received the delegation on behalf of the Mufti of Uganda, Shiekh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje in his office at Old Kampala.

Addressing the delegation, Ssemambo noted that they were on the right track when they positively responded to Kamulegeya’s call of unity.

“This is the hill that hosts all Ugandan Muslims. So, feel at home,” Ssemambo said.

He told the group that muslim leadership that is fully recognised by both the government and world over is the UMSC.

“This being your first time to be here is a shame because many guests from different parts of the World flock here to view for themselves this magnificent mosque,” Ssemambo said.

Ramadhan Mugalu, the UMSC secretary general, welcomed the returnees to the fold of UMSC, saying their return is a solid unity of Ugandan Muslims.

“Irresponsible and lukewarm muslims will laugh at you and even insult you because you chose this path but bear with them and remain steadfast because this is the right path. This is the reason why we always keep quiet when they make empty talk,” Mugalu said.

Kamulegeya took the visitors through the rich history of the early Ugandan Muslims who sacrificed whatever they had to see that Islam stamps its presence in the country.

“Our fathers abandoned their cultures, and norms and replaced them with higher Islamic values,” he said.

He asked them to bear witness before God that he has at last fulfilled the promise of returning Muslims back to UMSC, the umbrella body of Ugandan Muslims.