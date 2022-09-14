A Kenyan-born lawyer who was denied entry into the country after his citizenship was allegedly stripped by the government has tweeted that he has been assured that he can return home.

Miguna Miguna was violently deported from Kenya in 2018 after he attempted to enter the country from Canada where he is a dual citizen.

Despite several court orders the government of former president Uhuru Kenyatta refused to facilitate Mr Miguna’s return.

The firebrand lawyer was an ally of veteran politician Raila Odinga but the two fell out.

From Canada Mr Miguna campaigned for President William Ruto and turned into a big critic of Mr Odinga and Mr Kenyatta’s government.

He tweeted on Tuesday that he will announce the date of his return soon.

I'm happy to announce that President @WilliamsRuto has assured me that the RED ALERTS will be LIFTED on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Thereafter, I will have my Kenyan Passport renewed and I'll announce the date of my RETURN TO MY MOTHERLAND. Bravo! @kipmurkomen @EricNgeno — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) September 13, 2022

Source: BBC