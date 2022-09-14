KCCA has directed the owner of the building that recently collapsed in Kisenyi killing one person and injuring others to facilitate the relocation of Murwana J.Peter Stores Limited, a company that deals in animal feeds and was affected by the excavation and construction works at the collapsed building.

The proprietors of the animal feeds company recently accused KCCA of negligence when they allowed Hajji Muhammad Katimbo to carry out illegal and dangerous deep excavation works at the collapsed building that saw their stores on the verge of curving in.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, all parties were invited by KCCA to find a solution, especially to the animal feeds stores that the proprietors recently lost storage space with capacity to store 1000 metric tonnes due to the excavation works at the collapsed building.

However, only Murwana J. Peter Stores Limited was represented in the meeting held at City Hall.

In an interview with Nile Post, KCCA deputy Executive Director, Eng. David Luyimbazi said it had been agreed and directed that Hajji Muhammad Katimbo, the proprietor of the collapsed building facilitate the relocation of Murwana J.Peter Stores Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The excavation(by Muhammad Katimbo) was illegal and dangerous and made the walls unsafe. We closed off the site but on top of one of the walls of the excavation are buildings which are also at risk and can’t be occupied. The owners have to evacuate those buildings. The purpose of this meeting was to make sure the occupants of those buildings are evacuated to a safer place,”Eng. Luyimbaazi said.

“Those people(Murwana J Peter Stores Limited) have to be relocated and the person(Muhammad Katimbo) who put them at risk should pay for the relocation as we see which other interventions we can make. The developer who created the risky situation has to take responsibility for the inconvenience he is causing the others. As an independent arbiter we want to make sure no one is worse off.”

He noted that the current stores for Murwana J.Peter are currently unsafe and the only way out is ensuring they are relocated.

The deputy KCCA Executive Director however insisted that the construction site is currently closed and that no development should go on until police investigations about the collapse of the building are completed.

“The developer can’t resume work before the site is safe. Any time the vertical wall of earth is going to come own unless we build a retainer wall or something similar.”

He noted that whereas KCCA carries out its supervisory role, on many occasions, developments happen without their knowledge.

“For example that excavation should never have been permitted to proceed and result into what we have now. By the time we got there and stopped work two months ago, it was already an unsafe site as deep excavation had already gone on. Right now we are just trying to correct what has gone wrong,”Eng Luyimbaazi said.

According to KCCA deputy spokesperson, Robert Kalumba, on many occasions after the plans have been passed by KCCA developers alter them and end up causing problems like the Kisenyi building collapse.

“Before one starts any construction in Kampala, you must write to KCCA for authorization. You send in your plans and we help you make the plans suitable for the construction you are planning to do. However, some of the biggest challenges we face is that some of these people never come to KCCA for authorization and consequently work at night to put up buildings,” Kalumba said.

“When they get authorisation they change the plans to what is unacceptable. For example if the cleared plan is for three floors, you will find on the ground they put up six floors against what was passed.”

The deputy KCCA spokesperson admitted that they have a challenge of limited manpower to carry out supervision works at all the construction sites.

The building

According to Aimable Mbarushimana, the operations director for Murwana J.Peter Stores Limited, efforts to hold talks with the collapsed building owner, Hajji Muhamad Katimbo to have the matter solved amicably have proved futile.

“Whereas the KCCA deputy ED has tried to sit us down to solve the matter amicably, Mr. Katimbo has deliberately refused to show up. We have been left with no choice but take the matter to court to see how can be heard and get remedies,”Mbarushimana said.

He noted that the suggestion to relocate their stores is welcome by was pessimistic it would happen.

“For last two weeks we have been trying to get Hajji Katimbo but he is dodging us.”

When contacted for a comment on the matter, Hajji Muhammad Katimbo said the matter is still under investigation by police.

“I cant comment on that matter because it is still under investigation by KCCA and Police. Lets wait for the police report to be released and see what next,”Katimbo said.