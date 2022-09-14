The State Minister Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has ordered the immediate arrest of former Kaliro District Commercial Officer, Christopher Muwanika for asking for bribes from saccos meant to benefit from Emyooga.

On Tuesday, Kasolo who was monitoring the performance of Emyooga in Kaliro was informed that Muwanika together with the district treasurer, and Bukamba LC3 chairman embezzled funds meant for the program.

The allegations against the accused persons were confirmed by the Microfinance Support Centre Zonal Manager for Busoga region, Nduho Mugyenyi who described Muwanika as “rogue.”

“Many Saccos claim to have lost their money to the former commercial officer, Muwanika Christopher who took money through forceful taking with threats, lying to the them [sacco leaders] that he was helping them to bank the money, registering his own people and adding them in saccos, taking assets they bought without bringing them back, soliciting money from the Sacco leaders telling them that the auditors were going to audit books of accounts and borrowing from Saccos that he would pay back. These are the injustices that these Saccos suffered. So the poor performance of Saccos is attributed to this gentleman. We are working together with the RDC to bring this person to book,” Mugyenyi told the minister.

He asked the Minister Kasolo to intervene and have Muwanika arrested.

Kasolo asked DPC to record statements from all Sacco leaders who further implicated the commercial officer and his co-accused.

He later the ordered Kaliro RDC and DPC to work together to have Muwanika arrested immediately.

The DPC said, “We are hunting for him. He has a family somewhere I will not mention, but we are following him everywhere.”

Performance

The minister was informed that Kaliro district with two constituencies of Bulamogi and Bulamogi North West received shs1.12 billion in seed capital from the Microfinance Support Center (MSC).

Bulamogi Constituency performed better in savings and loan recovery

Bulamogi North West Constituency’s 18 saccos made savings worth shs380 million with a share capital worth shs13 million and shs37 million has been recovered from the loan lent out.

The best performing saccos include women entrepreneurs, wielders, and youth leaders sacco which have a loan recovery of shs4 million each.

The poor performing saccos include taxi operators with a loan recovery of shs 110,000, salon operators with recoveries worth shs437,000 , fishermen with shs612,000 recovery and the sacco for elected leaders whose loan recovery is shs689,000.

The Kaliro district commercial officer however noted that since Emyooga program coincided with the political season, many interpreted the funds to be a token of appreciation from President Museveni for people supporting the ruling NRM party.

“Transfers of cash were effected immediately after elections and such, many beneficiaries saw it as a reward. This has greatly affected the recovery,” said the commercial officer.

He added that lack of transport means has made it difficult to facilitate monitoring and supervision of the saccos.

Responding to some of issues such as the need to facilitate Commercial Officers and Community Development Officers to monitor the program, Minister Kasolo said these are already paid more than shs12 million in their commercial department per year to monitor government programs.

Kasolo decried poor performance of the program in Kaliro District, and called on beneficiaries to borrow a leaf from other regions that have performed extremely well.

“The Emyooga program is countrywide, but you are the worst performing. In other regions like Buganda, Ankole, Kigezi and Rwenzori, people are happy and getting out of poverty. What is happening to you in Kaliro? Emyooga is not a political program. It is not for those who supported any party. It is aimed at pulling all people out of poverty,” he said.

“RDC, I am giving you a two months ultimatum to sort this mess. After two months, I will be back in Kaliro. That time, I will come with the Regional Police Commander, and meet with the real beneficiaries, not leaders. If you as sacco leaders asked for kickbacks to give loans to beneficiaries, your time is up. We will not allow you to cripple government poverty eradication programs. Whoever is a leader, and you are found guilty, you will lose your position. If you know you are a government servant, and you are found guilty of crippling this program, you are going to lose your job. We will not give you transfer but we will fire you. When I come back in two months, I will not just accept reports, I will want accountability,” Kasolo warned.