ACCA Uganda and Deloitte have officially unveiled the 6th edition of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Awards. The awards will be held on Thursday 27 October 2022 under the theme, “ESG: Reporting, Societal Impact and Environmental Transformation.”

The CFO Awards aim at recognizing the role that CFOs and finance functions play within organisations, highlighting the good business and finance practices while raising the profile of this strategic role.

The awards are part of the bigger CFO agenda which presents a platform to share best practice, drive awareness, inspire action and develop a community of finance leaders committed to creating more sustainable outcomes for their organizations.

This year, the awards categories include: CFO of the year Award; Young CFO Award; Strategy Execution Award; Finance Transformation Award; Public Sector Award; SME Sector Award; Not for Profit Sector Award and the Sustainability Award.

To qualify:

One must be a professional accountant in good standing with their professional body, have been a CFO, Head of Finance or Finance Director (title may differ) for a minimum of three years and must be working and resident in Uganda.

Self-nomination is also allowed.

Past winners aren’t eligible to compete for the categories they previously won.

Nominations start 30 August 2022 and will close 27 September 2022 via https://www.accaglobal.com/africa/en/cam/uganda-cfo-awards.html

The general public is encouraged to nominate a CFO/Finance Director that meets the set criteria and requirements of a specific category.

Once the nominations are closed, an eminent panel of judges will shortlist and interview the top contenders for all the awards.